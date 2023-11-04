Birkirkara coach Giovanni Tedesco has urged his players to show more consistency as his side look to put behind them an unconvincing start when they face third-placed Marsaxlokk at the Centenary Stadium on Saturday (kick-off: 2pm).

The Stripes have so far blown hot and cold in this season’s Premier League, dropping valuable points that have seen them slip away from the league pacesetters.

Last weekend, the Stripes managed to put their campaign back on track with a commanding 3-0 win over neighbouring rivals Balzan.

Now coach Tedesco is asking for his team to build on that performance and start showing the same kind of consistency that saw them finish second in the Premier League and win the FA Trophy.

“What I am seeking from my team is to show consistency in their play,” Tedesco told the Times of Malta.

Read the full story on the Times of Malta sports website...