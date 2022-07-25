Birkirkara FC have completed the signing of three new overseas players, the Times of Malta can confirm.

The Stripes are working hard to present a competitive squad for the start of the new season and over the weekend they welcomed the arrival of Argentine winger Enzo Cabrera and Brazilian duo Dennis Ribeiro and Vinicius Ferreira Da Silva.

Cabrera is a 22-year-old right winger who spent the majority of his career in his homeland with Newell’s Old Boys.

In fact, he came through their youth ranks and played for their U-20 side before being promoted to the senior team.

Last summer he left Argentina and headed to Europe where he joined Spanish club Intercity.

During the 2021-22 season, he made 31 appearances and scored four goals.

