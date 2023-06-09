Andrei Ciolacu and Neil Micallef will continue to don Birkirkara’s colours next season after the Stripes confirmed their contract extensions.

The 30-year-old Ciolacu joined Birkirkara during January’s transfer window and left a good impression under the guidance of Italian coach Giovanni Tedesco.

In 13 games, in all competitions, he scored twice and produced two assists in the process as well.

