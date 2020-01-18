A two-car crash in Birkirkara prompted long traffic tailbacks on Saturday morning.
The two-car collision on Triq Fleur-de-Lys was reported at around 8.30am, a police spokesperson said. Some parked cars were also damaged in the process.
An ambulance was called on site and took the driver of one of the cars to a nearby health centre to be treated for some slight injuries.
Police said they were working to clear the crash site as quickly as possible.
