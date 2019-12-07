The St Joseph the Worker Exhibitions Society is organising its 17th consecutive cribs exhibition at the St Joseph the Worker parish centre in Birkirkara.

More than 70 cribs of various sizes and materials will be on display, together with other items related to the Christmas period, such as statues of Baby Jesus, pictures, semolina paintings and decorations. Most of the items are hand-made by the exhibitors themselves.

This year’s exhibition will also feature particular antique items which will be on display for the first time.

There will be a sale of poinsettias, plants, Christmas decorations and traditional Christmas sweets at a bar/cafeteria set up at the exhibition hall.

The exhibition, which opens today, runs until December 27. One can visit every day from 9am to noon and from 4 to 8pm. Entrance is free. The parish centre is at No. 71, Bwieraq Street. For more information, log on to wirjasgh.webs.com or the society’s Facebook page.