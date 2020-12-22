Birkirkara came from behind to beat Floriana 5-2 and move sixth yesterday, joining Sta Lucia on the 21-point mark, seven behind leaders Sliema Wanderers.

Despite conceding an early goal, Birkirkara reacted well and after scoring two quick-fire goals past the half-hour to turn the score in their favour, sealed the issue with more goals during the second half. For Birkirkara, this was the fifth win in seven matches.

On the other hand, this defeat continues to highlight the period of crisis for the Greens as they have now suffered fourth defeat in five matches. Floriana remain a distant twelve points from the leaders but have a game in hand.

The Greens, eager to bounce back from back-to-back defeats to Sliema and Ħamrun Spartans, made three changes from their last outing as Muhamadou Beye and Flavio Cheveresan were back in the starting eleven along with Brandon Paiber. They replaced Nicola Leone, Jan Busuttil and Ryan Camenzuli.

For Birkirkara, Paul Mbong, Roderick Briffa and Alex da Paixao Alves, who were all included as substitutes in the previous game, were all named in the starting line-up. Briffa was employed on the right flank in lieu of the suspended Kurt Zammit while Mbong and Da Paixao Alves were preferred to Claudio Bonanni and Caio Prado.

