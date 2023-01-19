Birkirkara women’s team have continued with their winning streak after beating old rivals Hibernians 2-0 in this week’s Assikura Women’s League appointment.

Jose Borg’s side scored both goals in the opening 45 minutes through a wonder goal from Sara Saliba and a Raina Giusti’s delightful lob as they now have 23 points after nine games.

The Stripes are expected to become even more competitive having announced the arrival of Argentine forward Brisa Campos whose resume makes her a very promising signing for the Maltese champions.

More details on SportsDesk.