The Malta Football Association Disciplinary Commissioner went down heavy on Birkirkara defender Alessandro Coppola as the towering player was handed a four-match suspension following his dismissal in Sunday’s Premier League clash against Marsaxlokk.

The Italian defender was shown a straight red card by referee Stefan Pace for kicking an opponent during the second half of Sunday’s clash which saw Marsaxlokk claim a shock 1-0 win.

Coppola’s was one of four red cards brandished by referee Pace during Sunday’s match which also featured ten bookings.

Apart from Coppola, Marsaxlokk midfielder Juan Aguilar also saw red for a second bookable offence while Birkirkara president Michael Valenzia and coach Giovanni Tedesco were also dismissed by the referee from the bench.

