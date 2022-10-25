The Malta Football Association Disciplinary Commissioner went down heavy on Birkirkara defender Alessandro Coppola as the towering player was handed a four-match suspension following his dismissal in Sunday’s Premier League clash against Marsaxlokk.
The Italian defender was shown a straight red card by referee Stefan Pace for kicking an opponent during the second half of Sunday’s clash which saw Marsaxlokk claim a shock 1-0 win.
Coppola’s was one of four red cards brandished by referee Pace during Sunday’s match which also featured ten bookings.
Apart from Coppola, Marsaxlokk midfielder Juan Aguilar also saw red for a second bookable offence while Birkirkara president Michael Valenzia and coach Giovanni Tedesco were also dismissed by the referee from the bench.
