Malta women champions Birkirkara will discover their opponents of this season's Champions League in Friday's draw.
The Stripes are among 41 national champions that will be drawn in Round 1 of the Champions Path of this competition.
The Malta champions will be drawn into one of 11 single-venue knockout mini-tournaments with either four teams or three times.
The semi-finals are scheduled for September 6 while the finals and third-place play-offs will be played three days later. The winners of the 11 finals will progress to Round 2.
