BALZAN 2

A. Torres 67; Raso 74 pen.

BIRKIRKARA 2

Yankam 14; Attard 90

(Birkirkara win 5-4 on penalties)

BALZAN

R. Briffa, I. Bozovic, D. Torres, S. Arab, M. Grima (46 A. Satariano), P. Fenech (87 Z. Grech), A. Torres (90 B. Mladenovic), D. Ndinga, M. Raso, A. Aandrejic, B. Kaljevic (71 Matheus).

BIRKIRKARA

G. Nava, O. Iorio (88 J.P. Farrugia) (91 N. Micallef), A. Alves (82 K. Tulimieri), Y. Yankam, P. Mbong (81 J. Valletta) (91 M. Gambin) K. Zammit, C. Attard, E. Cabrera, S. Zibo, A. Coppola, D. Ribeiro (77 A. Ciolacu).

Referee: Matthew De Gabriele.

Yellow cards Grima, Bozovic, Zammit, Arab, Jankam, Coppola, Satariano.

Red card: Coppola (BKR) 90+; Bozovic (BL) 100.

Penalty sequence: Mladenovic (BL) scores 1-0; Yankam (BKR) misses 1-0; D. Torres (BL) scores 2-0; Cabrera (BKR) scores 2-1; Ndinga (BL) misses 2-1; Ciolacu (BKR) scores 2-2; Matheus (BL) scores 3-2; Tulimieri (BKR) scores 3-3; Satariano (BL) scores 4-3; Zibo (BKR) scores 4-4; Raso (BL) misses 4-4; Zammit (BKR) scores 5-4.

Birkirkara won a thrilling penalty shoot-out to overcome the stiff challenge of Balzan and reach the quarter-finals of the FA Trophy.

It was a dramatic victory for the Stripes who looked set to bow out of the competition after trailing Balzan 2-1 with a minute of stoppage time to go in normal time. But Cain Attard’s dramatic equaliser with virtually the last kick of the match sent the match into extra-time and eventually a penalty shoot-out.

