Birkirkara women have stamped their authority in the Assikura Women’s League after fending off second-place Swieqi United with a narrow 1-0 victory, on Wednesday.

Their 81st positive result in a row in the domestic league has allowed Birkirkara to open a six-point advantage as Jose Borg’s team are now in the driving seat for an 11th title.

The Stripes have five games left to wrap up their campaign in style with a tricky test against Mġarr United awaiting them next Tuesday.

