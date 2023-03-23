Birkirkara secured a narrow victory over Hibernians to preserve their six-point lead at the top of the Assikura Women’s League.

Second-place Swieqi hit San Ġwann for six to keep their slim title hopes alive while Yulya Carella’s hat-trick inspired Mġarr United to a 5-0 win over Raiders Lija.

The Stripes opened a two-goal lead inside the first seven minutes of the game through Charlene Zammit and Stephania Farrugia.

More details on SportsDesk.