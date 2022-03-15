Julani Archibald was the hero for Birkirkara as the towering goalkeeper came off the bench at the end of extra time to help the Stripes overcome Mosta 3-1 on penalties to reach the FA Trophy quarter-finals.

It was a deserved victory for the Stripes who held the upper hand for much of the match but were denied by Mosta goalkeeper Ini Akpan who produced a string of fine saves as the match finished in a goalless draw after 120 minutes.

But then Archibald took centre stage when he saved two penalties to help his team fend off Mosta’s resistance.

