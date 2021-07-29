Birkirkara are ready to give everything they have to try and upset Slovenian giants Olimpija Ljubljana and progress to the third qualifying round of the UEFA Conference League when the two sides meet for the second leg at the Centenary Stadium this evening (kick-off: 6pm).

Last week, the Stripes conceded a late goal in Ljubljana that condemned them to a 1-0 defeat in a match that saw them share the exchanges.

However, a defensive lapse with just over 12 minutes left proved costly for Birkirkara as Ljubljana grabbed the winner that earned them the edge before today’s second leg.

Malta has already one team assured of a place in the third qualifying round, when on Tuesday, Hibernians saw off San Marino side Folgore 4-2 at the Centenary Stadium to seal a 7-3 aggregate win.

