Five months since the start of this season’s FA Trophy, Maltese football fans can finally prepare for the final – a clash between BOV Premier League sides Birkirkara and Marsaxlokk at the National Stadium on Sunday (kick-off: 4PM).

Two enticing semifinal fixtures where the Stripes got the better of Mosta in a seven-goal thriller, and Marsaxlokk took it to penalties against Gzira United, led the way ahead of the title-deciding match which Birkirkara’s Yannick Yankam described as ‘the cherry on the cake’.

“At the beginning of the season, if you had to ask anyone about Birkirkara, I doubt they would have expected us to be here,” Yankam told a pre-match press conference.

“However, the mentality of taking things game by game began to reap rewards and obviously if you get enough positive results, this will take you where you want to go. When the opportunity came, both staff and players started to believe because we all know our own capabilities.”

