Birkirkara women’s team were drawn in Group 7 of the 2022/2023 UEFA Women’s Champions first qualifying round following the draws held in Nyon, at the UEFA’s headquarters.

The Maltese champions will be playing in Round 1 which is the first of two rounds before the 16-team group stage, which begins in October.

Having won the Maltese title last season, Birkirkara will be involved in the champions path which consists of two stages – a semi-final (August 18) and a final/third-place play-off (August 21).

