Birkirkara face their first real test in this season’s BOV Premier League when they take on Floriana in the weekend’s main match at the National Stadium today (kick-off: 6.30pm).

The Stripes have enjoyed a good start to their campaign after managing to win their opening two matches against Sirens and Żebbuġ Rangers to share top spot with Balzan.

However, their clash against last season’s FA Trophy winners Floriana will be the ideal gauge for coach Giovanni Tedesco to see how competitive his team can be this season.

“For us, the match against Floriana is a great opportunity to see the level of our team this season,” Tedesco told the Times of Malta.

“With all due respect to Sirens and Żebbuġ Rangers, Floriana are without doubt a team of a higher level and will offer our players are far tougher test than our opening two games.

