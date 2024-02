In this weekend’s final action from the first round of the Assikura Women’s League Top Four phase, leaders Birkirkara will look to keep hold of their comfortable advantage at the top.

After last week’s draw between Birkirkara and Swieqi United, the Stripes remain leaders of the championship with a four-point lead over the Owls.

Taking advantage of their 1-1 draw was Hibernians whose victory against Mġarr United allowed them to cut the gap within the top two teams.

