Birkirkara women were handed a trip to Lithuania in the upcoming Women's Champions League qualifications after the preliminary round draws were held in Nyon, on Friday.

The Stripes were drawn in Group 10 where they will face hosts Gintra Universitetas, KF Vllaznia of Albania and Ireland's Wexford Youths Women.

A record 62 teams from 50 different associations entered the 2019/20 UEFA Women's Champions League, with 40 of them starting the competition in the 21 June qualifying round draw.

The preliminary round will take place between August 7 and August 13.

The ten qualifying group winners proceed to the August 16 draw for the round of 32, with the two-legged knockout phase commencing in September. The 2019/2020 final will be held in Vienna, Austria.

Birkirkara will be representing Malta in this competition for the third straight year with their best record achieved last season, when the Stripes chalked up their first point in Europe when holding Wales' Cardiff Met Ladies to a 2-2 draw in their final qualifier.

PROGRAMME:

August 7

Gintra Universitetas vs Birkirkara

August 10

Vllaznia vs Birkirkara

August 13

Birkirkara vs Wexford Youths