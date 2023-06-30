Birkirkara avoided the big guns in the semi-final of the first qualifying round of the Women’s Champions League as they will launch their European campaign against FK Breznica, champions of Montenegro.

Jose Borg’s side was drawn in the three-team Group 11 with the Montenegro representatives and Switzerland’s league winners, FC Zurich, who were handed a bye to the final given they are the seeded team.

The semi-finals, including Birkirkara against FK Breznica, are scheduled for September 6 while the final, should Birkirkara progress, will be played three days later.

