This week’s Assikura Women’s League direct encounter between Birkirkara and Swieqi United has the potential to determine whether this season’s championship will tilt to the Stripes once again or whether it will go to the wire.

The Stripes lead the championship on 40 points, enjoying a four-point lead above their nearest rivals Swieqi.

This will be their first head-to-head in the Top Four phase with both Birkirkara and Swieqi set to face each other twice more.

