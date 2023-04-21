Birkirkara’s quest for a fifth straight women’s Knock Out will start with a tough task after being drawn against Swieqi United in the quarter-finals, on Thursday.

The Stripes, who have just been crowned as Malta champions for the 11th time, are eyeing another treble season to continue cementing their status as the team to beat in the local game.

Jose Borg’s side fended off Swieqi’s challenge as they defeated them on three occasions in their four matchups this season, including in December’s Super Cup which Birkirkara won 2-0.

With 15 wins in 17 games, Birkirkara are on course for another unbeaten season as they are now on a run of 86 positive results in a row.

Read full story on www.sportsdesk.com.mt