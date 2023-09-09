Maltese champions Birkirkara have written another memorable chapter in the history of their club and Maltese women’s football after their win over Breznica in the Champions League, last Wednesday.

For the Stripes, this was their second consecutive victory in UEFA’s elite competition and the first for any Maltese club on home soil.

Hosting this phase of the competition for the first time in a decade added extra pressure on Birkirkara’s shoulders who were looking to replicate last season’s victory over Northern Ireland champions Glentoran.

The 11-time Maltese title winners were the better team throughout the match but when Alishia Sultana was sent off, the momentum swung in favour of Breznica and it looked like Birkirkara’s hopes of progressing had vanished.

Enter new signing Edith Garcia, a diminutive number 10 from Uruguay, whose low drive beat Breznica’s goalkeeper to the delight of the 366 people in attendance at the Centenary Stadium.

