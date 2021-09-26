GŻIRA UNITED 1

Messias 37

BIRKIRKARA 1

Falcone 34

GŻIRA UNITED

A. Curmi-6, G. Bohrer-6, S. Borg-6.5, N. Muscat-6.5, S. Pisani-6, Y. Messias-6.5, N. Portelli-5.5, M. Maia-6 (69 M. Davis), T. Espindola-6, J. De Assis-6, J. Mendoza-6.

BIRKIRKARA

D. Fernandes-6, E. Pepe-6.5, L. Montebello-6, P. Mbong-6 (71 K. Bevis), K. Zammit-6, F. Falcone-6, R. Scicluna-6 (82 C. Bonanni), C. Attard-6, O. Carniello-5.5, L. Aguirre-6, J. Macedo-6.5.

Referee: Trustin Farrugia Cann.

Yellow cards: G. Bohrer, S. Pisani, K. Zammit.

BOV Player of the Match: Enrico Pepe (Birkirkara).

Birkirkara extended their unbeaten run in the BOV Premier League following a 1-1 draw against Gżira United at the National Stadium yesterday.

For the Stripes this was their second successive draw in the league after last week they were also held by Floriana by the same identical scoreline.

Birkirkara, therefore, missed out on joining Hibernians at the top of the standings, as they remain two points behind the Paolites.

