Birkirkara FC’s appeal against a €10,000 fine imposed on it for shortcomings in its application for a UEFA football licence has been rejected.

The club was appealing a fine imposed on it by the UEFA Member Clubs Licensing Board last month, after it was found to have failed to mention important information related to its tax status in its licensing application.

Times of Malta had revealed in April that the club was facing a probe by the Inland Revenue Department over irregular tax documentation and risked missing out on a UEFA licence for next season.

Although the club was subsequently given a licence for the 2021-22 season, it was also handed a €10,000 fine which it had appealed.

The Malta Football Association appeals board has however turned down the club's request, saying it believed the shortcoming to be a "grave and serious" one that merited the penalty.

