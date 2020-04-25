Birkirkara FC have wasted no time in strengthening their squad ahead of the upcoming 2020/2021 season, as they announced the contract extensions of duo Claudio Bonanni and Oscar Carniello.

"Birkirkara F.C. is pleased to announce that Claudio Bonanni has signed a new two-year contract and Oscar Matias Carniello has signed a new one-year contract," the club said in an official statement.

"Claudio joined our club in the January Transfer Market. He was quick to fit into the team on and off the field and has left an excellent impression following his first six appearances.

On the other hand, Oscar joined our club at the beginning of the season and his consistent performances have led to a great defensive partnership with Enrico Pepe."

Bonanni, 23, joined Birkirkara last January and in his five Premier League games for the Stripes he managed to leave a good impression as the Maltese side decided to renew his stay by two more years.

The Italian defender made his February 3 in the goalless stalemate against Balzan. He has also featured once in the FA Trophy in Birkirkara's defeat to Floriana in the quarter-finals.

Carniello, on his part, has put pen to paper on a one-year extention. The 31-year old defender joined the club in September and has already made 20 appearances for the club making his debut on September 14, in Birkirkara's 3-3 draw with Balzan.

In the meantime, the club also confirmed four other foreigners on their books for the upcoming season namely Caio Rocha, Federico Falcone, Enrico Pepe and Isaac Ntow.

Prior to the coronavirus hiatus, Birkirkara had won four of their previous six games and were sitting fifth on 33 points in the BOV Premeir League.