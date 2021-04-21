Birkirkara FC has been fined €10,000 by the Malta Football Association after Times of Malta revealed irregular tax documents submitted as part of its bid to play European football.

The MFA on Wednesday said the club had failed to communicate important information, however, it still granted the club a license to participate in European football competitions.

Earlier in April, Birkirkara FC submitted compliance documents as part of their application to be licensed by European football’s governing body, UEFA.

However, the club’s application was cast in the spotlight after Times of Malta reported on Saturday that a probe had been launched at the Tax Department.

The tax man opened an investigation into the way an irregular repayment plan had been issued to the club and an official at the department responsible for the matter has been suspended.

A previous compliance document issued to the club has also been cancelled over concerns of foul play.

On Monday, the Malta Football Association met with tax authorities and handed over a series of documents, spanning across several years.

The association met on Tuesday to discuss the matter at length.

The UEFA entitles the club to participate in the new Europa Conference League and comes with cash allowances in excess of €250,000.