Birkirkara are interested in signing striker Sofiane Lagzir, the Times of Malta can reveal.

The Moroccan forward arrived in Maltese football when he joined Ħamrun Spartans and he caught the eye with some excellent performances for the first part of the season.

However, a groin injury curtailed his season and the 25-year-old struggled to return to fitness before the championship was stopped in March.

Last season, Lagzir made 14 appearances and netted seven goals.

It is understood that Birkirkara are keen on the player and Lagzir is expected to be part of Andre Paus sqaud for the start of pre-season where he will be undergoing a short trial with the club before he is offered a contract.

The Stripes are not expected to be very active in the summer transfer window as they have almost reconfirmed the majority of the squad of last season.

Paus is looking to bring in two new overseas players after Brazilian defender Jefferson and Spanish winger Diego Capel were not retained.

Birkirkara have an added overseas player slot in their squad after Italian defender Enrico Pepe is set to be awarded Maltese citizenship.