Brian Chetcuti is set to stay at the helm of Birkirkara FC when the championship restarts on January 6, top club officials confirmed to the Times of Malta.

The Stripes saw their first-team coach Giovanni Tedesco step down from the post of first-team coach this month after a string of disappointing results that saw the team slip down in the Premier League standings.

At this point, the Birkirkara top hierarchy decided to put Brian Chetcuti as interim coach until the end of the year.

At the time of Tedesco's departure, Birkirkara president Michael Valenzia had said that the club were analysing several candidates for the job but were in no hurry to make an appointment as they wanted to bring in the perfect person in charge.

