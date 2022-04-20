Birkirkara have parted ways with head coach Andre Paus, the Premier League club announced.

The Stripes’ decision to part ways with the former Valletta FC coach comes after talks between the two parties and a mutual agreement has been made so that the club and Paus go separate ways.

The decision comes after Birkirkara crashed out of the FA Trophy quarter-finals following a 3-1 defeat to Floriana on Monday.

Jonathan Holland will now take charge of the team, starting with Saturday’s Premier League clash against Floriana on Saturday.

“Birkirkara FC and head coach Mr Andre Paus have mutually agreed not to extend the contract for the coming season,” the Premier League club said in a statement.

