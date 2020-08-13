Premier League side Birkirkara announced that a member of their senior team has tested positive for COVID-19.

This is the latest case that emerges from Maltese football after earlier this week fellow top-flight side Balzan revealed they had three players who contracted the virus while there are also a number of positive tests at other clubs such as Ta’ Xbiex, Sta Venera, Qrendi, Naxxar and Swieqi United.

