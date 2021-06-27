Birkirkara are on the verge of signing Portuguese goalkeeper Daniel Fernandes, the Times of Malta can confirm.

The Portuguese shot-stopper has emerged as one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League over the last few years and is expected to fight for the number one jersey at Birkirkara with young custodian Amara Sylla.

Fernandes replaces Italian custodian Alessandro Guarnone whose contract was not renewed by the Stripes and has now joined Valletta FC.

The arrival of Fernandes at Birkirkara is another important acquisition for coach Andre Paus.

