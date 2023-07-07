Birkirkara have further strengthened their squad with the signing of Montenegrin defender Jovan Pajovic, the Times of Malta can confirm.

The Stripes are finalising their preparations ahead of next week’s UEFA Conference League first qualifying tie against Slovenian side NK Maribor.

Birkirkara have managed to keep the majority of the overseas players that were on their books last season, particularly in defence, and have further bolstered their backline with the signing of Montenegrin Pajovic.

