Birkirkara FC have reached an agreement with Mosta FC to sign winger Johnson Nsumoh on loan until the end of the season.

The Stripes were keen to bolster their attacking options in the last few weeks as they were looking to bring in a striker and a winger in Andre Paus’ squad.

Talks between Birkirkara FC and Mosta FC were very cordial and an agreement was reached on Tuesday morning that will see the speedy winger heading to the Valley club.

The 20-year-old arrived in Malta last summer when he joined Mosta from Slovakian giants Spartak Trnava and was also part of the squad that made their debut in European club football last summer.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta