Birkirkara FC have issued a statement to clarify the situation regarding their transfer ban imposed on them by FIFA.

The Stripes are one of three Premier League clubs who are prohibited from signing any players in the final days of the January transfer window following a ruling by the world governing body of football following a complaint by an unnamed player.

“Following on from the news circulating in the media regarding the FIFA transfer ban the club would like to clarify this issue for the benefit of all those concerned,” the club said in a statement.

