Small businesses along Valley Road are divided on whether the Birkirkara street’s closure for the week-long village feast will lead to a decrease in sales.

Unlike previous years, a good part of Valley Road, in Birkirkara will be closed to traffic all day from Monday to Sunday.

“We will be decorating works of art of the society without the environment of cars,” Duke of Connaught’s Own Band Club said in a statement announcing the road closure for the entire week.

“We will be hosting several activities in front of the band club in these beautiful days of the feast,” it said.

Times of Malta spoke to four retailers and two eateries along the busy Birkirkara road that plays host to the feast of St Helen every year.

Mohammed Abdulla, manager of a mobile phone shop, said he expects to see more customers.

“Many will be strolling along the street during the week and can walk into the store,” Abdulla, who runs Fonzone said.

Other retailers who preferred to remain anonymous said the week-long pedestrianisation will hurt their business.

“Customers often park right in front of the shop after seeing something they like in the display; we will lose that for the entire week,” a shop owner said.

He said the closure comes at a bad time for him as Santa Marija week is an exceptionally busy time.

“People are often on leave and spend some time shopping,” he said.

Still, this is the first time the entire street will be pedestrianised for festa week, the owner said.

“I’ll wait and see, we might actually do better,” he mused.

Lower sales expected

Two eatery managers said they expect lower sales during the day but hope to recuperate their losses in the evenings as the streets fill with festa goers.

“People usually stop here with their car and get a quick bite to eat or take food away; we will lose all that this week,” one cafe manager said.

“But we expect the cafe to be full before and after marches and feast activities,” he said.

Birkirkara mayor Joanne Debono Grech confirmed that a large chunk of Valley Road will be closed to traffic for the entire week.

She said that, although some residents might be irritated by traffic problems, many Birkirkara residents are passionate about the feast.

“The band club will be holding activities and events throughout the week, day and night,” the mayor said.

Mark Pillow, secretary of the Duke of Connaught’s Own Band Club, said the pedestrianisation of Valley Road would allow the band club to keep its decorations on the street for the entire week.

“Technicoloured umbrellas and fan-shaped decorative banners will grace the streets instead of being stored in a ditch, as has been the practice over the past years,” he said.