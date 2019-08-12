Birkirkara and Floriana open their Premier League commitments with a direct clash and a common ambition ahead of the 2019-20 season... to leave last year’s miserable campaign firmly behind and strive to be one of Malta’s elite squads this year (kick-off: 8.30pm).

The summer transfer window, that will shut down on September 2, has provided the opportunity to both the Greens and Stripes to revamp their respective squad, adding quantity and quality signings in order to improve their level of competitiveness and mount a serious challenge to last year’s top-three finishers, namely champions Valletta, Hibernians and Gżira United.

Having missed out on European football, Birkirkara have made sure to assemble a competitive squad for coach John Buttigieg, injecting a blend of youth and experience.

Nonetheless, the Stripes have managed to maintain some of last year’s core of midfielders, including Matthew Guillaumier who is heading for his fifth season with the Stripes having joined them midway through 2016.

Despite his young age, Guillaumier, 21, has already played 68 games for Birkirkara and the Stripes are hoping he could be one of the key players that could steer the club to their former glories.

The Malta international, who earned his first Maltese cap in the 2-1 win over the Faroe Islands earlier this year, has echoed his club’s ambitions.

“I am really happy to tbe at this club as I feel that I have forged an important relationship with the administration,” Guillaumier told the Times of Malta.

“The club has always treated me well and that is why I decided to extend my stay here.

I feel that here we can build something important to be competitive in the future.”

In fact, Guillaumier extended his contract by another four seasons prior to this campaign, a testament to his attachment with the club.

Despite the numerous acquisitions his club made, Guillaumier feels that the players are integrating quickly even though some of them have arrived very recently. Gelling together quickly will be crucial for the Stripes if they are to challenge for silverware, he said.

“It is true that we have been very active in the transfer market but at the same time it is important to create a competitive squad to make amends for last year’s disappointing campaign, where we ended in seventh place,” the former St Andrews player said.

“I think the players are adapting quickly to their new surroundings and we are also gelling well together as a group, which is also important of course.”

Asked on tonight’s opponents, Floriana, Guillaumier feels that the Greens have built a squad full of talented players but it was important for Birkirkara to start with a win if they are to challenge for the league title, which has been absent from Birkirkara’s trophy cabinet since 2013.

Structure key

Floriana, on their part, will be starting a new chapter under the guidance of Vincenzo Potenza, who was named as the new coach of the 25-time Malta league champions.

Potenza, who last season rescued Senglea Athletic from a miserable position to keep them in the top-flight, is banking on the club’s organisation in order to be competitive throughout the season.

“First of all, I am looking forward to start this new adventure at Floriana and I am grateful to president Riccardo Gaucci for his commitment to the team,” Potenza said.

“In fact, I was actually surprised by how much of a hardworker Mr Gaucci is and we have been working all summer to make the right acquisitions and raise the level of quality in our squad.

“Having said that, when I joined Floriana I expected to find a proper structure and I have to admit that I found exactly what I expected, therefore that helps to work more at ease.”

Potenza, who will have a full squad available for the Birkirkara game, has heaped praise on all players including the new arrivals as they are all showing a high level of intensity and commitment.

“Having players that were with me last season at Senglea Athletic will help me to have better communication with the team but at the end of the day it is important that all players understand my concepts so that we are all on the same page,” Potenza, who has reunited with former Senglea players Diego Venancio, Augusto Caseres and Matias Garcia at Floriana, said.

The Italian tactician also added that he is looking forward to see the likes of Brandon Paiber and Jan Busuttil in action.

“Both Brandon Paiber and Jan Busuttil are players of huge prospect and I am keen for them to do well and earn a shot at the Malta national team as well,” he said.

“The same goes for Andrea Cassar, who is one of the best goalkeepers I have ever had, Ryan Camenzuli, with whom I had the pleasure to work so far and Terence Vella, who has already been part of Malta’s team and is a player who can contribute a lot to our cause.”