Floriana and Birkirkara will be desperate to stay in the hunt for FA Trophy glory this season when they face each other at the National Stadium on Monday (kick-off: 7pm).

Undoubtedly, the direct encounter between Floriana and Birkirkara will draw a lot of interest as the two teams are playing out a very positive season in this campaign.

The Greens are embroiled in a two-horse race for the Premier League title as they trail leaders Hibernians by just two points.

On the other hand, the Stripes sit six points behind the Greens in third place. Both sides are looking to secure a European ticket as they meet twice in a space of a week. In fact, following today’s quarter-final, this distinguished fixture will be part of the Premier League’s next slate of games on April 23.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta