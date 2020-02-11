Women’s league leaders Birkirkara return to action in Week 13 of the BOV Women's League as they meet Mosta.

Birkirkara are three points above Mġarr United, who defeated Swieqi United last week, but the champions have a game in hand.

This week, the Greens will not be in action after their opponents Hibernians withdrew their teams from the senior and U-19 leagues. Hence, Mġarr will be awarded the three points.

Kirkop United vs Raiders Għargħur (Tuesday, Mosta Ground, 20.15)

With just one point separating these two teams, the tie between Kirkop United and Raiders could turn out to be the highlight game of the week.

Both sides are on the back of important wins. Kirkop hit back from a goal down to beat Mosta 3-2 while Raiders eased past Hibernians 9-0.

Kirkop currently sit fourth on 12 points while Raiders Għargħur follow them on 11 with both teams having played 10 league games.

Birkirkara vs Mosta (Tuesday, Dingli Ground, 20.15)

Defending champions Birkirkara will be looking to retain their three-point lead over Mġarr when they face Mosta.

After 10 games, the Stripes are leading on 28 points and look firmly on course to defend the league title.

In their last outing, Birkirkara achieved a 5-0 win over Swieqi United to put daylight between themselves and the Oranges.

Mosta, on their part, suffered a 3-2 comeback defeat against Kirkop last week. Encouragingly for Mosta, Macedonian duo Simona Krstanoska and Dijana Hristovska netted their third and second goals in this league respectively.

The Blues have chalked up five points in 10 games so far.

Standings: Birkirkara (10 games) 28; Mġarr United (11) 25; Swieqi United (11) 22; Kirkop United (10) 12; Raiders Għargħur (10) 11; Mosta (10) 5; Hibernians (10) 1.

Week 13 bye: Swieqi United.