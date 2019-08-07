WEXFORD 7

BIRKIRKARA 2

Birkirkara wrapped up their Women's Champions League with a heavy defeat against Wexford as the Irish side emerged winners 7-2 in the final Group 10 qualifier, in Lithuania.

After two encouraging showings in the first couple of outings against Gintra Universitetas and KF Vllaznia, the Stripes were hoping to repeat last year's feat when they clinched their first ever point in Europe.

Nonetheless, Wexford were determined to finish the group in second place and five goals after the break ensured them a large win.

For this game, Birkirkara coach Melania Bajada replaced the suspended Veronique Mifsud with Gabriella Zahra who was returning after a long absence.

Wexford and Birkirkara exchanged proceedings early in the first half with Raina Giusti and Ylenia Carabott coming close to put the Stripes ahead.

However, it was the Irish side that forged ahead through Murphy who profited from a backline mistake by the Malta champions and head the ball into the back of the net.

Moments later, Davidson doubled the score as Wexford were now enjoying the lions' share of possession.

Nonetheless, Birkirkara managed to pull one back just before the half-time whistle through Giusti who capitalised on a Kailey Willis assist for their first goal in this year's edition.

After the change of ends, Wrexham restored their previous two-goal lead as Kennedy tapped in the ball from point-blank range.

From then onwards, Wexford started to intensity their pressure and they made it four as Murphy scored her second of the game.

Cararabott reduced the deficit as she pounced on a mistake from Wrexham's custodian.

However, three late goals from Murphy, Jarrett and substitute Rossiter helped Wrexham secure the win.

Wexford: Dollad; Slattery, Dwyer (69 Ogbonna), Murphy (64 Parrock), Cassin, Kennedy, Davidson (80 Ryan), Rossiter, Sinnott, Jarrett.

Birkirkara: J. Xuereb; G. Zahra (62 S. Zarb), A. Said, S. Farrugia, T. Teuma, A. Sultana (87 M. Felice), K. Willis (80 M. Sciberras), R. Giusti, Y. Vella, Y. Carabott, J. Sakic.

Referee: Rasa Imanalijeva (LTU).

Other results: Vllaznia vs Gintra 1-1.

Final standings: Vllaznia 7; Wexford 6; Gintra 4; Birkirkara 0.