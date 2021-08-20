Youth goalkeeper Maya Cachia will be starting a new chapter in her football career as she put pen to paper on a one-year contract with Crotone Femminile.
Cachia, age 16, will be forming part of Crotone’s first team, who will be playing in next season’s Serie C campaign. The league is scheduled to start on October 10.
Crotone will be playing in Girone C which includes several strong sides such as Apulia Trani, Chieti, Pescara and Res Women.
