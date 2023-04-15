Birkirkara and Gżira United remained on course to meet in this year’s FA Trophy final when they avoided each other in the draws of the Izibet FA Trophy semi-finals.
The Stripes, who this week ensured their return to European football after securing the runners-up spot in the Premier League, were drawn to face Mosta in the opening semi-final while Gżira United will be up against Marsaxlokk.
On paper, the Stripes, who on their way to the semi-finals, have the toughest task when compared to the Maroons.
In fact, Birkirkara, who ousted Balzan and newly-crowned champions Ħamrun Spartans on their way to the semi-finals, will be up against a Mosta team who are still battling for a top-three finish in the Premier League this season and have upstaged some big guns this season.
