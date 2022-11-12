BIRKIRKARA 1

Mbong 20

GŻIRA UNITED 1

Maxuell 10

BIRKIRKARA

G. Nava-5.5 (46 A. Sylla-6), O. Iorio-6, E. Pepe-6.5, A. Da Paixao-6, Y. Yankam-6.5, P. Mbong-6.5 (85 D. Ribeiro), K. Zammit-5.5, C. Attard-5.5, S. Zibo-6, A. Coppola-5.5, K. Tulimieri-5.5 (71 E. Cabrera).

GŻIRA UNITED

D. Zarkov-6, G. Bohrer-6, L. Tabone-6.5, Z. Scerri-6, N. Muscat-5.5 (46 S. Pisani), Z. Scerri-5.5, M. Dias-6, L. Riascos-5.5, T. Kolega-5.5, M. Cosic-5.5, M. Maia-6, J. De Assis-6.5.

Referee: Malcolm Spiteri.

Yellow cards: Coppola, Jefferson, Pepe

BOV Player of the Match: Jefferson (Gżira United).

Gżira United and Birkirkara had to settle for a point each as the clash between the two rivals ended in a 1-1 draw.

It was a balanced encounter between two teams who were eager for the three points.

While Gżira needed the points in their bid to stay close to leaders Ħamrun Spartans, Birkirkara were hoping to return to winning ways after failing to win in the previous five matches.

This draw, therefore, means that the Stripes have now gone six matches without a win.

Giovanni Tedesco opted for two changes from the team which drew with Hibernians as they welcomed back Cain Attard and Alessandro Coppola. On the other hand, Luis Riascos was preferred to Ricardo Correa for Gżira.

