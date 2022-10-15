Ħamrun Spartans remained in the driving seat in this season’s Premier League when they kept Birkirkara at arms’ length following a goalless draw at the National Stadium.

Yet, it must have felt like a psychological victory for Birkirkara as this direct clash gave them the opportunity to underline their title credentials.

It’s true that for much of the opening period, they were outclassed by a vibrant Spartans side who attacked them from all angles.

But their game plan worked as Birkirkara frustrated their opponents with a solid defensive display to keep things as they were at the top.

Set out in a 4-1-4-1 formation, the Stripes had Ghanaian midfielder Simon Zibo making his debut as he was tasked to offer cover to the defence, with a performance that earned him the player of the match accolade.

Branko Nisevic opted for an offensive 3-4-3 with Elvis Mashike operating behind the front duo of Jonny and Dodo.

