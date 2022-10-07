Birkirkara and Ħamrun Spartans will be bidding to maintain their perfect start in the 2022-23 BOV Premier League when the joint-leaders face tricky outings on Match Day 6 this weekend.

The Stripes and the Spartans have been the outstanding performers in the Maltese top-flight this season after winning their opening five league matches to set the tone in this year’s campaign.

Ħamrun Spartans will renew their rivalry with their old-time foes Valletta in Saturday’s opening fixture at the National Stadium (kick-off: 3pm).

Branko Nisevic’s team have managed to bring the impressive form shown in the UEFA Conference League qualifiers this summer to domestic competitions as so far they have breezed through their opening five encounters in the Premier League to establish themselves as one of the leading contenders for this year’s title crown.

