Birkirkara have announced that Andre Paus will again lead the Premier League side for another season.

The Dutch coach was handed the job with the Stripes midway through of last season following the departure of first-team coach John Buttigieg.

After a bumpy start to the season, the Dutchman managed to steady the ship midway through the campaign, and in fact Birkirkara produced a strong second-half display which saw them push their way in contention for a European berth with victories over the high-flying Floriana, Valletta and Hibernians.

However, the Covid-19 pandemic ended their aspirations as once the championship was halted in March it was never resumed to leave Birkirkara fifth in the standings.

“Birkirkara FC is delighted to confirm that Club’s Head Coach Mr. Andre Paus has signed a one-year contract with the club till the end of season 2020-2021,” the Stripes said in a statement.

“This decision is in view that the club is willing to build on the plan that started last January following a very satisfactory transfer campaign and an excellent string of results that saw the Stripes winning six out of their last eight matches.

“Mr. Paus took charge of the team in September 2019, just nine days after the summer transfer market was closed. However, the Stripes hit their peak following the January Transfer Market and they were as close as two points to a European spot before an early termination of the BOV Premier League.

“The club would like to thank Mr. Paus for his trust in the club’s project while wishing him all the best of luck for the upcoming season.”