Birkirkara inflicted a heavy defeat on European rivals Hibernians after hitting them for five on Sunday at the National Stadium.

The Stripes needed a win to pip Gżira United into second place as the race for the remaining spots in Europe continues to intensify.

Giovanni Tedesco’s side staged a memorable performance, flexing their muscles from the start, having opened a four-goal lead just in the first half.

Hibernians, on their part, missed a golden opportunity to move into the top three with the game against Birkirkara posing more questions than answers to coach Silvio Vella ahead of their remaining games. They remain sixth with 39 points.

