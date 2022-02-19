HIBERNIANS 2

Apap 48, Oliveira 79

BIRKIRKARA 3

Montebello 24, 83

Attard 43

HIBS

M. Calleja Cremona-6, F. Apap-6.5, L. Almeida-6, J. Grech-6 (77 E. Beu), J. Degabriele-6.5, D. Vella-6 (88 J. Zerafa), Thaylor-5.5 (67 W. Domoraud), A. Agius-6, G. Izquier-6 (88 R. Dos Anjos), A. Diakite-5.5 (67 A. Muniz), H. Da Costa Oliveira-6.5.

BIRKIRKARA

A. Sylla-6, E. Pepe-6, L. Montebello-7, C. Bonanni-6, C. Attard-6, B. Ngissah-6 (73’ R. Scicluna), O. Carniello-6, L. Aguirre-6.5, K. Bevis-6 (77’ P. Mbong), J. Macedo-6.5 (89’ E. Ruiz), D. Venancio-6.5.

Referee: Fyodor Zammit.

Yellow cards: Venancio, Agius, Bonanni, Almeida, Vella, Izquier.

BOV Player of the Match: Luke Montebello (Birkirkara).

Leaders Hibernians succumbed to their first defeat of the season as Birkirkara survived a fine comeback by the Paolites to strike late and register a 3-2 win.

The Stripes managed to take a deserved two-goal lead during the first half but on the restart, Hibs reduced the gap and eventually levelled matters.

However, Birkirkara, inspired by an excellent Luke Montebello, notched the winner to take home the three points which put them back on track after the draw with Sirens.

Hibernians lose their unbeaten record after 11 wins and seven draws from the first 18 matches. They are currently four points ahead of Floriana and six ahead of the Stripes but the Greens will face Gżira United on Sunday.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta