ĦAMRUN SPARTANS 0
BIRKIRKARA 2
Yankam 8; Falcone 57
Birkirkara woke up from their ashes to produce a sublime performance and hand leaders Ħamrun Spartans their first defeat in the 2020-21 Premier League.
It was a deserved victory for Andre Paus’ team who were on top throughout and never let the Spartans settle in the match.
No doubt, this win will inject much-needed self-belief in the Stripes who will be looking to climb the standings after a poor start to the campaign.
