GŻIRA UNITED 1

Jefferson 8

BIRKIRKARA 1

Cosic 56og

Gżira United

D. Zarkov-6, G. Bohrer-6, M. Cosic-6, L. Tabone-6.5, Z. Scerri-6, T. Kolega-6.5, Y. Messias-6, A. Pavic-6 (70 C. Gauci), N. Portelli-6 (75 J.P. Attard), Jefferson-6.5.

Birkirkara

D. Fernandes-7, E. Ruiz-6, E. Pepe, L. Montebello, P. Mbong-5 (64 J. Nsumoh), K. Zammit, R. Scicluna, L. Aguirre, K. Bevis, J. Macedo-5 (84 Y. Yankam), D. Venancio-5 (46 C. Bonanni).

Referee: Fyodor Zammit.

Yellow cards Pepe, Portelli, Muscat, Bonanni.

Red card: Pepe (Birkirkara).

BOV Player of the match Jefferson (Gżira United).

Birkirkara and Gżira United cancelled each other in a 1-1 draw, a result that did little to enhance their hopes of a top-three finish this season.

Both teams were looking for all three points that would boost their hopes of securing third place in the standings.

It looked as though Gżira United were set to upset the Stripes when taking the lead in a first half where they held the edge over their opponents.

But Birkirkara improved considerably after the break and after restoring parity they had enough chances to win it but could not find a second goal and in the end the stalemate prevailed.

Birkirkara were off to a strong start and almost took the lead after three minutes. Kylian Bevis found Paul Mbong who quickly sent a vertical throughball towards Luke Montebello who tried to slide the ball past Darijan Zarkov but Luke Tabone did well to clear the ball before it passed the goalline.

